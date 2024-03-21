Ghana FA Juvenile Committee begins oversight of Tema colts clubs

The Ghana Football Association Juvenile Committee has initiated a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation process, commencing with visits to colts clubs in Tema.

This proactive approach underscores the committee's commitment to nurturing grassroots talent and ensuring the development of young footballers in the region.

By engaging directly with colts clubs, the committee aims to assess the quality of coaching, facilities, and overall support provided to aspiring players.

These visits also provide an opportunity to identify areas for improvement and tailor support programs accordingly.

Through such strategic initiatives, the Ghana Football Association reaffirms its dedication to fostering a vibrant football culture from the grassroots level, laying a solid foundation for the future success of Ghanaian football on both national and international stages.

The committee's vice chairman, Joe Abu Salam, was present when the Ghana U17 national team beat Tema Juvenile selected side in a training match on Thursday morning.

The Juvenile Committee has been tasked with various responsibilities, including the formulation of policies for the development, management, and promotion of juvenile football in Ghana.