Ghana FA launches Football School to enhance professional development

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), under the stewardship of President Kurt Okraku, has successfully inaugurated a football school aimed at enhancing the capacity of individuals involved in various aspects of football.

This initiative, implemented in collaboration with renowned tertiary institutions in Ghana, seeks to provide comprehensive training and education for football administrators, agents, coaches, technical team members, and other staff.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the GFA headquarters on Tuesday and attracted a diverse audience from the football fraternity and the academic community.

The establishment of the GFA School marks a significant milestone in the GFA's commitment to advancing professional development within the football industry.

Okraku expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to uplift the standards of football in Ghana. He emphasised the importance of equipping football stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the dynamic landscape of the sport effectively.

The GFA School will offer specialized courses and training programs tailored to the specific needs of individuals working in various football-related fields. From football administrators to agents, coaches, and technical team members, as well as those interested in sports marketing and merchandising, the school aims to cater to a wide range of profiles within the football ecosystem.