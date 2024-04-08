Ghana FA launches inaugural U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup

The Ghana Football Association is set to host the inaugural U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup at the esteemed Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, marking a significant milestone in the country's football development initiatives.

Following the announcement earlier this month regarding the establishment of four new age group national teams for both boys and girls, the Association aims to bolster grassroots football and provide a structured pathway for emerging talents.

President Kurt Okraku, also Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, disclosed that the U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup is scheduled for June 2024 at Prampram.

This competition is strategically designed to serve as a talent identification platform, enabling national team coaches to scout promising young players for further grooming within the national setup.

The introduction of the U15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup underscores the Football Association's commitment to gender inclusivity and the development of women's football at all levels.

Complementing existing initiatives such as the KGL U17 Regional Championship for boys, this tournament represents a pioneering effort to elevate the profile of girls' football in Ghana.

With the establishment of new national teams spanning various age groups, ranging from U-16 to U-23 for both boys and girls, the Association aims to nurture talent progression systematically.

Players identified through these platforms will undergo comprehensive training programs and competitive fixtures domestically and internationally, fostering their growth and readiness for higher levels of competition.

The overarching goal is to transform women's football in Ghana into a formidable force, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the national teams across all age categories.

Through sustained investment in youth development and structured pathways, the Ghana Football Association endeavours to unlock the full potential of aspiring footballers while ensuring sustained success on the international stage.