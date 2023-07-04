Ghana FA launches Women's Football Strategy in Accra

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially launched its Women's Football Strategy during a ceremony held at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event was attended by various stakeholders in the women's football ecosystem, including GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo.

Prominent figures present at the launch included Executive Council Members Habiba Atta Forson, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Anim Addo, Dr Tony Aubynn, and Linford Asamoah Boadu.

The strategy was developed and facilitated by the GFA's Technical Directorate, led by Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, and the head of the Women's Football Desk, Ama Brobbey Williams.

In her absence, the Keynote address was delivered by Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority, on behalf of Ghana's Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Opare. The ceremony also saw the presence of former Ghanaian defender Anthony Baffoe, Samuel Aboabire (Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association), Robert Duncan (Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association), Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah (President of Berry Ladies), Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo (former Black Queens Coach and Ghana International), and Anita Owiredu.

The Women's Football Strategy encompasses six key pillars within the women's football ecosystem. These pillars include grassroots football development, talent identification, marketing and sponsorship, national teams enhancement, league development, and education.

The strategy aims to promote the growth and development of women's football in Ghana and elevate its status on both the national and international stages.

The GFA expressed its gratitude to FIFA, the world football governing body, for its significant contribution to the development of the strategy.

FIFA collaborated closely with the GFA's Technical Directorate, led by Bernhard Lippert, and the Women's Football Desk, headed by Ama Brobey Williams, throughout the entire process.