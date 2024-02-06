Ghana FA makes tempting USD45,000 a month offer to Mauritania head coach Amir Abdou

Mauritania's head coach, Amir Abdou, currently in talks with the Ghana Football Association, has reportedly received a tempting offer of USD45,000 per month as exclusively revealed by AfricaSoccer.com

This exceeds the proposed USD35,000 offer from the Mauritanian Football Federation for a three-year contract renewal, leading to uncertainty about his future.

The Ghana FA is eager to secure the French/Comorian tactician to replace the dismissed Chris Hughton, following a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign where the Black Stars failed to advance from their group.

Abdou's discontent with the Mauritanian media's treatment of him has added complexity to the negotiations.

Additionally, the Mauritanian Federation is reportedly considering Spanish trainer Aritz Lopez Garay as a potential replacement even before Abdou's potential departure for the Ghana job.

With Abdou's current contract expiring on March 1, 2024, urgency surrounds the unfolding scenario.

Abdou previously guided Mauritania to their best-ever AFCON campaign, reaching the Round of 16 after defeating Algeria.

His coaching success extends to Comoros, where he led them to their maiden AFCON appearance, notably defeating Ghana in the group stage in 2021 but eventually falling to the hosts in the Round of 16.

The situation remains dynamic, with the likelihood of Abdou extending his association with Mauritania appearing bleak unless a significant shift occurs.