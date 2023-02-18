Ghana FA mourn tragic death of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed sorrow and sadness over the tragic death of star man Christian Atsu.

Atsu, 31, went missing after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing at least 45,513 people, with at least 39,672 dying in Turkey, according to the latest number given by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The body of the Hatayspor player was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, Turkey’s state news channel TRT Haber reported on Saturday.

The former Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Bournemouth winger made 65 appearances for Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

The Ghanaian player of Hatayspor, who was in the city of Hatay - the epicenter of the earthquake that caused devastating effects in 11 provinces killing over 50,000 people - was initally said to have been rescued.

However he was still not found in any of the hospitals despite fresh frantic search by his club officials which cauased anxiety in the football world over the status of the well-liked player.

Atsu's Turkish agent Murat Uzunmehmet, who was trying to reach him under the rubble of Rönesans Residence, the building where he had been staying, said the 31-year-old footballer, lost his life.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet said when speaking to Demirören News Agency.

Atsu has now been confirmed dead after he was found under the rubble after almost a fortnight following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old was playing for Hatayspor and even scored just five hours before the disaster hit the European country.

The winger joined Hatayspor for free on September 6, 2022 after leaving the Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed. He scored 1 goal in 4 matches he took part in for Hatayspor.

In his career, the Ghanaian football player also played for teams such as Feyenoord Ghana, Porto U19, Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle United and Al-Raed.

Atsu spent eight years signed to Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle.

He was signed by Chelsea in 2013 before being sent on loan to Dutch club Vitesse.

The winger played for Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle during loan spells from Stamford Bridge. Atsu ended his Premier League career having made 121 appearances.

Atsu became a fan favourite on Tyneside, making 107 appearances between 2016 and 2021 and scoring eight goals.

He moved to Newcastle from Chelsea on a permanent deal for £6.2 million in 2017.