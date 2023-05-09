Ghana FA mourn victims of May 9th stadium disaster and calls for improved safety standards

On the 22nd anniversary of the May 9th Stadium disaster, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have issued a statement extending their deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims and the entire football community.

The statement acknowledged the tragedy that claimed the lives of 127 football fans at the Accra Sports Stadium following a stampede during a Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2001.

The GFA mourned the loss of their fallen friends, heroes, colleagues, and comrades who tragically lost their lives while supporting the game they loved. The statement emphasized the continued commitment of the GFA to honour the memory of those who died by improving safety standards at match venues.

The GFA also urged all football administrators, security officers, medical professionals, and football fans to work together to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The Association called on clubs to join them in educating their fans on the rules of the game and to respect the law before, during, and after matches.

The statement concluded by reminding everyone that such a tragedy should never be allowed to happen again in Ghana's beloved game. The GFA called for a moment of silence to be observed in honour of the departed football enthusiasts and for their souls to continue to rest in perfect peace.