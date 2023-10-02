Ghana FA mourns passing of former Sports Minister ET Mensah

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it's deeply saddened by the passing of the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah.

Mensah's death was confirmed on Monday morning, and he passed away at the age of 77 at a hospital in South Africa.

The former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram held several significant positions in Ghana's government throughout his career.

Notably, he served as Ghana's first Minister of Youth and Sports during the Fourth Republic, a role he held from 1993 to 2001 under the leadership of former President Jerry John Rawlings (Late).

In addition to his tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable E.T. Mensah also served as Minister of Education and Minister of Employment and Social Welfare during the National Democratic Party's government. After retiring from Parliament in 2016, he continued to contribute to the nation's governance as a member of the Council of State.

The Ghana Football Association extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Enoch Teye Mensah during this difficult time.