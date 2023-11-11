Ghana FA mourns the death of Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has paid tribute to former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena, who passed away on Saturday after collapsing during a league match in Albania.

In a statement, the GFA expressed its condolences to Dwamena's family, describing him as a dedicated player who represented Ghana wholeheartedly.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time," the statement read. "Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse."

Dwamena, who was just 28 years old, had a history of heart problems and had been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). Despite his health issues, he continued to play professionally, featuring for clubs in Austria, Switzerland, and Spain.

His death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many players and officials paying tribute to his memory.

Dwamena's international career saw him make his debut in 2017 during an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, where he scored a brace. In total, he scored two goals in nine appearances for the national team.