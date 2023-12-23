Ghana FA offers condolences to Ampem Darkoa Ladies after clubhouse inferno

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its sincere condolences to Ampem Darkoa Ladies after a destructive fire swept through the club's facility on Friday.

The reigning champions of the Ghana Women's Premier League suffered a significant loss of property and personal belongings in the unfortunate incident, disrupting their plans as the year comes to an end.

In an official statement, the GFA conveyed its condolences, stating, "The Ghana Football Association commiserates with Ampem Darkoa Ladies on the loss of property and personal belongings following the inferno which swept through the club’s hostel Saturday. The unfortunate incident, which occurred Friday afternoon, destroyed the belongings of players who are camped at the club’s hostel in Techiman."

In consideration of the challenges faced by the club, the Competitions Department of the GFA has postponed Ampem Darkoa Ladies' Matchday 8 and 9 games against Tamale Super Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy, as well as their outstanding game against Northern Ladies until further notice. New dates for the postponed matches will be communicated in due course.

The GFA affirmed its support for the club during this difficult time, stating, "The reigning champions are top of the table in the Northern Zone with 16 points, having gone six games without defeat since their return from the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote D'Ivoire where they finished fourth in the tournament. The GFA is in touch with the leadership of the club in this trying time as they work their way back to the field for the rest of the season."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who recently made Ghana proud by finishing third in the CAF Women's Champions League, will be supported as they navigate through the aftermath of the unfortunate incident and resume their league campaign in due course.