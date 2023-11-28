Ghana FA official Frederick Acheampong threatens legal action over allegations by Ransford Osei

Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong has responded strongly to allegations made by former Ghana youth star Ransford Osei.

The retired striker claims he gave Acheampong $20,000 to secure a spot in the Black Stars squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, accusing Acheampong of misappropriating the funds.

In a statement, Acheampong expressed deep shock and surprise at what he deems "unfounded claims" by Osei. He categorically denies any wrongdoing and challenges Osei to provide proof of payment for the alleged transaction. Acheampong has warned that if Osei fails to present evidence to support his claims, he will pursue legal action, including defamation charges.

Acheampong, who served as the Marketing and Communications Director of Kessben FC, emphasised his commitment to professionalism in supporting Osei's football career during their interactions. He contends that Osei's career struggles should not be attributed to external factors.

The former footballer, Osei, disclosed in an extensive interview with Doc Royal Sports that Acheampong advised him to use the money to gain favour with influential football figures, ensuring his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Osei alleges that despite complying and transferring the funds, the promised arrangements were never fulfilled, leading to the deterioration of his football career.

Acheampong refutes Osei's claims, asserting that he neither asked for nor received $20,000 from Osei for any purpose. He challenges Osei to provide evidence or issue a retraction and apology for the "spurious allegation."

This controversy has sparked a legal showdown, with Acheampong seeking to clear his name from what he perceives as damaging and baseless accusations. Ongoing developments suggest that the issue may escalate further through legal channels.