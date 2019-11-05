Ghana FA officials inspect Cape Coast Stadium ahead of South Africa AFCON qualifier

Officials of the Ghana Football Association were at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday to inspect the facility ahead of the AFCON qualifier between the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana of South Africa on November 14.

The Ghana FA officials represented by Executive Council members Frederick Acheampong, Linford Asamoah and accompanied by Acting General Secretary Alex Asante were at the facility to inspect the pitch.

The team also inspected the hotel facilities and training pitches to be used by the two teams.

Central Regional Football Association chairman Robert Duncan accompanied the delegation of the FA on their tour.

The Black Stars will begin camping on Sunday November 10 in Cape Coast.

This will be the second time the Black Stars will be playing at the venue.