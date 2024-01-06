Ghana FA officials pay respects at state burial service for late Sports Minister E.T. Mensah

Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials attended the funeral and state burial service of the late former Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah, on Friday, January 5.

The state burial service, held at the forecourt of the State House, marked the final farewell to the Ghanaian statesman. Notable figures from the GFA, including Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo, were present to express condolences and mourn with the family of the late Sports Minister.

Executive Council members Eugene Nobel Noel and Samuel Aboabire, along with GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, joined Nana Oduro Sarfo in paying their respects to E.T. Mensah.

The late minister played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Ghana Football Association Technical Centre in Prampram.

E.T. Mensah passed away in South Africa in October 2023 after a period of declining health. He had a distinguished career, serving as the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram from January 1997 to January 2017, and holding the position of Minister of Education at one point.

The GFA officials' presence at the state burial service reflects the association's recognition of E.T. Mensah's contributions to Ghanaian sports and their commitment to honoring his legacy.