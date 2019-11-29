Ghana FA officials  tour Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence 

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku and some members of the Executive Council were at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Friday to inspect the facility.

The inspection undertaken by the Ghana FA president and the Council was to get more insight and information about the state of the facility which has deteriorated over the years.

Kurt Okraku was accompanied by Executive Council members Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Samuel Anim Addo Nana Sarfo and Acting General Secretary, Alex Asante and Technical Director, Oti Akenteng as they toured the facilities, including residential apartments, offices, medical centre, classrooms, multi-purpose hall, changing rooms as well as all the five pitches at the centre.

The Administrator of the centre, Maxwell Kemeh Caeser, led the tour, and also briefed the President on the state of various facilities at the Centre.

The visiting delegation also interacted with some staff at the Centre, especially those in charge of the playing fields.

Meanwhile the GFA President has expressed concern at the deplorable state of facilities at the Centre.

He assured the GFA will work hard to bring the place back to life and function appropriately for its intended purpose.