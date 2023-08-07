Ghana FA opens nominations for key positions ahead of elections

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially commenced the process for nominations from individuals aspiring to compete for various key positions within the organisation.

This marks a significant step in the lead-up to the GFA elections scheduled for September.

To enter the race for the GFA Executive Council (EXCO) slot, aspiring candidates will be required to make a non-refundable payment of GH¢15,000.

Similarly, those vying for the Chairperson position of the Regional Football Association (RFA) will need to pay GH¢10,000 for the nomination forms.

Individuals aiming for positions within the RFA slots at the EXCO level, RFA Executive Council, District Football Association (DFA) chairperson, and DFA EXCO will be subject to respective nomination fees of GH¢5,000, GH¢2,000, GH¢1,000, and GH¢500.

For those aspiring to contest the highly coveted GFA Presidential seat, a nomination fee of Ghc50,000 will apply.

Current GFA President Kurt Okraku, former Vice President of the FA George Afriyie, and Kojo Yankah have all publicly declared their intentions to vie for the top position.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time.