Ghana FA present cash prize and medals to Bechem United for third-place finish in GPL

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has awarded a cash prize of GHS80,000 to Bechem United, the third-place finisher in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The cheque was presented to Kings Innovations Group, the owners of Bechem United, during a ceremony held on Wednesday, June 14. In addition to the cash prize, the GFA also bestowed the team with bronze medals to commemorate their achievement.

In a statement released by Bechem United, they expressed their gratitude for the recognition and support received from the GFA. "As the 2nd runner-up for the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League, the Chairman and the deputy chairman of Kings Innovations Group, owners of Bechem United FC, were today presented with bronze medals and a cheque of Ghc 80,000.00 by the GFA at its Head Office in Accra," the statement read.

The GFA continues to recognize and reward the outstanding performances of clubs in the Ghana Premier League, highlighting their commitment to promoting excellence and encouraging healthy competition within the league.

Meanwhile, champions Medeama will receive prize money of GHS300,000 for their remarkable achievement.