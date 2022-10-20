Ghana FA presents Black Stars World Cup jersey to Bawumia

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has presented Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia with a new Black Stars World Cup jersey ahead of the tournament.

On Thursday, GFA officials led by President Kurt Okraku paid Dr Bawumia a courtesy call and presented him with the jersey.

Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude for the gift and assured them of his unwavering support for the Black Stars to excel in the upcoming tournament.

He charged the officials with putting proper measures in place to ensure the Black Stars have the best possible preparations for their trip to Qatar.

He charged the officials with putting proper measures in place to ensure the Black Stars have the best possible preparations that will yield fruitful results in Qatar.

The Black Stars are in a tough group with former European champions Portugal, South Korea, and former world champions Uruguay.

Their first match will be against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana last competed in the World Cup in 2014, where they were eliminated in the group stage.