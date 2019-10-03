GFA Elections: Nana Yaw Amponsah leads in latest poll to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi

Nana Yaw Amponsah leads the Ghana Football Association presidential election, according to a policy think-thank.

A Ghanaian-based policy think-thank Youth In Sports have claimed the dynamic and hugely respected club owner is the overwhelming favourite to land the top job, in what could turn out to be a massive coup d'état.

The research conducted among 120 delegates and spanning over the past three months, clearly put the Phar Rangers president in a comfortable 60% lead with his closest challengers being Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Osei Kwaku and George Afriyie.

The think-thank claim the choice of the new leader of the Ghana Football Association will largely hinge on integrity, credibility, practical solutions to the problems confronting football in the West African nation and a 'new face'.

While the scope of the research is well detailed and thorough, it remains to be seen if the outlook can result in actuality for the presidential aspirants.

Yaw Amponsah is largely seen as the face of the "new order" after emerging on the block quickly since announcing his intention to contest in 2017.

He will reach double-digit support as three contenders Wilfred Osei Kwaku, Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie will split votes, the think-thank has claimed.

Nana Yaw Amponsah's lead rest on his support among Division One largely and will pull a massive earthquake in the Premier Division.

The Premier League and Division One voting block totaling 80 representing 66.67% will determine the voting swing in an expected keenly contested presidential elections in the history of Ghana football.

The report claim the Phar Rangers owner has made significant in-rows in Division One in particular and will prove the dark horse of the presidential race.

Amponsah's backing among voters comes primarily among clubs owners who are desirous of a new regime to take the wheel of Ghana football.

That desire mirrors the massive interest of the youngest aspirant in the race to succeed former FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, it has been claimed.

His support spikes among several undecided voters and many of the Division One clubs that have bought into his practical blue-print.

He was considered an 'outsider' nurturing an ambition to succeed the former FA capo but that narrative has evaporated quickly after endearing himself to the football aficionados.

While the task appeared quite humongous, the sports lawyer has changed the narrative with his submarine approach to campaign.

Amponsah has become an admirable football personality after he was voted as the 2017 Sports Personality of the prestigious 40 Under Awards.

He has talked a big game about reforms and organisational changes with his hymn of ‘decoding the football people tag’.

He is young but has gained public confidence after becoming the first aspirant to review his manifesto two-years ago.