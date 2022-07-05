Ghana FA president hails Tariq Lamptey's dad for instrumental role in England youth star's Black Stars decision

Ghana FA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has hailed the father of Tariq Lamptey for his exceptional role he played in the youngster's decision to switch allegiance to Ghana.

The Ghanaian FA leader has confirmed that the Brighton full-back will now represent the African giants at the international level.

The 21-year-old has decided to play for Ghana, and the meeting is simply to formally communicate his decision and make himself available for future assignments, Ghanasoccernet.com reported back in May.

The right-back is expected to attend the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

This comes after Lamptey turned down an invitation to play for the England U21 side, with the team's coach Lee Carsley revealing Lamptey was seriously considering playing for Ghana.

Lamptey was contacted by Ghana in 2020 but made his England Under-21 debut later that year.

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has heaped praise on the father of the talented right-back.

"Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams ,Mohammed Salisu ,Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah, available for national selection. Below ,yours truly with the dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed." he posted on Facebook

Lamptey, who has two Under-21 caps, qualifies for Ghana through his parents and has also played for England Under-18s and Under-19s.

The former Chelsea full-back started 16 times for Brighton in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season and made a further 14 appearances as a substitute.