Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku in Abidjan for AFCON 2023 final

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku is in Abidjan, Ivory Coast to attend the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The highly anticipated match will see the hosts, Ivory Coast, face off against Nigeria at the Lassane Outarra Stadium in Ebimpe on Sunday.

Despite Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, failing to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament, Okraku will be present at the final as one of the dignitaries.

Ghana faced a challenging campaign in the group stage, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and managing back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, leading to their elimination from the competition.

They finished third in their group with two points.

Okraku's presence at the AFCON final underscores the importance of the tournament in the African football community, and he is expected to witness an exciting showdown between Ivory Coast and Nigeria as they battle for continental glory.

The GFA boss is poised to pick vital lessons from the competition in a bid to elevate the standard of Ghana football.