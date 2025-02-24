Ghana FA President Kurt E.S. Okraku sues journalist Atta Poku for defamation, seeks GHS 30 million in damages

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has dragged journalist Collins Atta Poku and owners of Sompa TV/FM, Teraone Media Limited, to court for defamation, seeking GHC 30 million in damages, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The suit claims that the journalist, who has a substantial fan base, and the media outfit made defamatory and libelous statements against him during their sports programmes aired on November 18 and November 28, 2024.

In a statement of claim filed at the High Court, Okraku accused the defendants of publishing false accusations to defame his character and bring him into public odium.

The claims range from misappropriation to funds meant for Black Stars players, ill-treatment of defender Daniel Amartey, and buying of buses for Division One League clubs.

Okraku’s lawyers argue that on a program aired on November 18, 2024, Collins Atta Poku accused Okraku of having dishonestly deducted USD 200 from USD 3,000 given to each Black Stars player by former Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo before their departure for the last AFCON tournament held in Cote d'Ivoire.

The suit further quotes the journalist as saying that the deduction occasioned a confrontation between Okraku and Amartey, culminating in the latter's exclusion from the national team despite his inactiveness.

Amartey hasn't played for the Black Stars since the tournament, with his last match being the 2-2 draw against Mozambique in 2024.

The journalist also claimed on November 28, 2024 that renowned transport management Services, O.A. Travel and Tour cleared the nine buses acquired for Division One League Clubs for the Football Association following a successful proposal to the company amid financial struggles in clearing the buses at the port.

But in a shocking turn of events, the transport company replaced the brand new 35-seater buses with 'second-hand' model after completing the exercise - an explosive claim that has been flatly rejected by the GFA.

Another top transport company, V.I.P Jeoun Transport Services, rejected the initial proposal to clear the buses for the GFA after unsuccessful attempts to get the government involved, the journalist claimed. The GFA has strongly denied these claims as a figment of the defendant's imagination

Lawyers of Okraku, in reacting, described the claims as concorted lies designed at maliciously tarnishing his good name. It was argued that those statements show the GFA President to be corrupt, vindictive, and unfit for office.

The statements have seriously injured Okraku's personal, professional, and business reputation, the statement of claim asserts, as cited by GHANAsoccernet.com

It was further averred that being widespread, digitally through WhatsApp and Facebook, among others, Okraku has been held up for ridicule internationally.

"The Plaintiff has suffered irreparable harm to his personal, professional, and business reputation, and unless restrained, the defendants will continue publishing similar falsehoods," it said.

Okraku is, therefore, seeking GHC 30 million in damages and a court order to compel the defendants to publish a public retraction and apology.

He wants the apology aired on the same mediums for three consecutive days with equal prominence as the original allegations.

He is also asking for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing defamatory materials about him.