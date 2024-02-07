Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku affirms non-interference: Transparency and trust in coaching decisions

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku vehemently denied any interference in the managerial roles of Charles Akonnor, Otto Addo, and Chris Hughton.

The president emphasized a hands-off approach, asserting that his role is merely observational, with decisions unfolding on the public stage.

Okraku clarified that he did not meddle in the affairs of Charles Akonnor, the former coach of the Ghana national football team at a press conference in Kumasi today.

Similarly, he affirmed non-interference in the work of Otto Addo, the former head coach of the Black Stars, and Chris Hughton, whose tenure came to an end after the disastrous AFCON outing in Cote d'Ivoire.

The president highlighted the transparency of their operations, emphasizing that everything unfolds on screens for everyone to witness.

This commitment to openness aims to dispel any notions of behind-the-scenes influence, reinforcing the idea that the actions and outcomes of the coaches are on public display.

Okraku's assertion reflects a dedication to professionalism and a belief in the importance of allowing coaches to execute their strategies without external interference.

As the football community closely watches these developments, the president's words seek to reassure stakeholders and fans alike.