Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku applauds FA Cup Committee for successful competition

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has praised the committee in charge of the 2023 FA Cup for their good job.

The competition climaxed on Sunday, June 18 2023 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex with Dreams FC winning the coveted trophy at the expense of King Faisal. A goal in either half of the match aided The Still Believe clinch their first major trophy in the top flight. Abdul Aziz Issah broke the deadlock on 18 minutes to give them the lead and Sadiq Alhassan doubled their advantage in the 70th minute.

Kurt Okraku, who was present at the game commended the organizing committee for their role in making the competition a success. He told StarTimes: “I think that they’ve done a yeoman’s job; from the Chairman, Hon. Wilson Arthur and the rest of the team. It’s been pure sacrifice, pure dedication and pure passion, and I think that they’ve done a good job to the product and I am a very proud man.”

By Suleman Asante