Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku applauds Medeama and Dreams FC for group stage qualification

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Medeama SC and Dreams FC following their remarkable qualification to the group stages of the CAF Inter-club competitions.

Medeama SC's historic journey to the CAF Champions League group stage was sealed with an impressive victory over Guinean giants AC Horoya.

Despite losing the second leg 2-1 to Horoya in Conakry, the Muave and Yellow advanced with a 4-3 aggregate win over both legs.

This achievement marks Medeama as the first Ghanaian club in over a decade and a half to secure a place in the prestigious money zone of the CAF Champions League, a remarkable feat in the club's history.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC, in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, have also made history.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions overcame FC Kallon in both legs, securing a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Their success serves as a testament to their unwavering determination and hard work.

Dreams FC initially faced challenges in funding their participation in the competition but ultimately defied the odds to make Ghana proud.

As they embark on their journey into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, Dreams FC aims to continue their remarkable run and leave a lasting impact on the continental stage.

The achievements of both Medeama SC and Dreams FC are a source of immense pride, not only for the clubs themselves but also for Ghanaian football as a whole.

Kurt Okraku expressed his congratulations with a resounding "Ayekoo," acknowledging the significance of these successes in advancing Ghana's footballing reputation on the continental stage.