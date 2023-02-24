Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku blames low attendance at some venues on e-ticketing 

President of the Ghana FA Kurt Okraku says the introduction of the e-ticketing is one of the problems causing low patronage of games at some venues in the country.

According to the president, the low sensitization and education on how fans can use the e-ticketing platform especially at the Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast venues is the main reason for the low turnouts.

"Deployment of electronic ticketing system has been a major problem. I believe the football people needed a lot of education before it was introduced. So since the introduction of the e-ticketing patronage of the league at the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara has been low.", Kurt Okraku told Asempa FM.

"I see a lot of fans go to the stadium like Bechem, Bibiani, Dawu and Aduana but the venues where fans are not patronizing the league is the Accra Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara sports stadium,", he added.

He also revealed the Ghana FA is ready to have a meeting with the NSA and other stakeholders to make the e-ticketing system better for fans to patronize the league.

"The Ghana FA is ready to sit down with the National Sports Authority to discuss this problem and work towards it." he concluded.