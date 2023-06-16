Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku calls on coaches to embrace knowledge exchange

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has urged coaches to remain open to ideas and continue exchanging knowledge to enhance their expertise.

Speaking at the UEFA Assist Technical Development program held at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel in Accra, Okraku emphasised the importance of constantly improving coaching know-how.

The weeklong initiative focused on enhancing coaches' technical and tactical knowledge. Participants were exposed to modern coaching techniques, leadership development, sports psychology, and effective communication skills. The aim was to develop well-rounded coaches capable of shaping the future stars of Ghanaian football.

"Coaching is a very dynamic enterprise. A lot of times, you learn and sometimes rely on your instincts to achieve what you want, and I know you all know this," Okraku stated.

He highlighted an example from Otto Addo's coaching experience, where the team found a way to encourage themselves despite a disappointing result.

Expressing his satisfaction with the coaches' participation, Okraku reiterated the endless nature of knowledge exchange and learning. He emphasized that the program would continue and encouraged all participants to take advantage of the opportunities presented.

"I hope all of us will make the most out of this, exchange ideas, and encourage those who are quiet to speak up. There is no right or wrong here. You exchange ideas, listen to people, and go home with something from these sessions," he added.

The training program is led by UEFA Consultant Roger Meichtry, with support from Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah. This capacity building project exemplifies the GFA's commitment to advancing Ghanaian football by equipping coaches with the necessary skills and knowledge to elevate the game at all levels.

The course participants include notable figures such as Baba Nuhu Mallam, Dr Prosper Nateh-Ogum, Samuel Boadu, Anita Wiredu-Mintah, and several others. The GFA plans to continue such programs, providing coaches with opportunities to exchange ideas and enhance their coaching abilities, ultimately contributing to the overall improvement of Ghanaian football.