Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku celebrates 52nd birthday by supporting colts football development

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku marked his 52nd birthday by attending a colts football match at the Atonsu Astroturf.

The friendly game featured four teams, including Roma Stallion FC, Georgia FC, Benab FC, and ReBright FC, with each showcasing the talent of young players.

Okraku's presence at the event highlights his continued commitment to reviving colts football, which is considered to be the foundation of the sport in Ghana.

In his tenure as GFA boss, Okraku has demonstrated a strong passion for promoting juvenile football development. Under his leadership, the KGL Foundation has generously agreed to sponsor Juvenile Football in Ghana by supplying an amount of $1 million over a period of five years.

Prior to his election as President, Colts football had not been played in Ghana for several years.

However, Okraku has since successfully revived the sport, using his love for football and unwavering dedication to helping young talent reach their potential.

Okraku's presence at the recent match demonstrated his unwavering determination to encourage young players in Ghana to pursue the sport.