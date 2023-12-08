Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku confident Black Queens can win first-ever WAFCON title

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, has expressed his confidence in the Black Queens' ability to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title for the first time after the team sealed qualification for the 2024 tournament earlier this week.

Nora Hauptle's side beat Namibia 3-2 on aggregate in the final qualifying round, securing a return to the continental stage after a five-year absence.

Okraku believes that the team has what it takes to become African champions, despite their previous best finish of second place on three occasions.

"We have been to the WAFCON before even though this is a milestone because in five years we have not been there, qualifying alone is not enough," he said following the team's arrival from South Africa, where they lost 1-0 to Namibia but it was inconsequential.

"This is the time for us to give the rest of Africa a show down. Our best position at the AFCON has been second place years ago but we have enough quality in this team to be African champions," he added.

"Whatever it takes for us to get you prepared for the AFCON in Morocco with the support of Asantewaa the fearless we will make sure this team is ready."

Black Queens are set to face stiff competition at the WAFCON, but with the backing of their president and the support of their fans, they may yet prove themselves capable of claiming the coveted title.