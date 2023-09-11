Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku confirms full settlement of financial obligations to winners and match officials

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has confirmed that all financial obligations to competition victors and pending fees owed to match officials have been fully settled.

He made this announcement during his address at the 2023 GFA Awards ceremony, an event that celebrated the exceptional contributions of various stakeholders within the Ghanaian football community during the past season.

Leading up to the awards ceremony, there had been widespread reports regarding the GFA's alleged delays in compensating referees and match commissioners.

"The GFA end-of-season Awards are designed to acknowledge and reward not just players but also individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the advancement and nurturing of football in Ghana. This encompasses coaches, referees... individuals who tirelessly support our beloved sport," President Okraku declared.

He further added, "I am delighted to announce that the FA has successfully disbursed all prize money rightfully owed to our competition winners from the recently concluded football season, and this also includes fulfilling our financial commitments to our esteemed match officials."

The Male and Female Player of the Season awards at the Premier League level were bestowed upon Vincent Atinga of Medeama SC and Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa, respectively. Additionally, Julian Nunoo received the Referee of the Year award, marking a recognition of his exceptional contributions to the sport.