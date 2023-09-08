Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku congratulates Black Stars on 10th consecutive AFCON qualification

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Black Stars following their remarkable achievement of securing their 10th successive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification and their 24th ticket in history.

This triumphant feat came after their impressive come-from-behind victory against Central African Republic on Thursday.

Ghana sealed one of the coveted tickets to next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast by topping Group E with an impressive 12 points from six games.

In a heartfelt post-match gathering with players and officials inside the dressing room, Okraku expressed his gratitude to the team for once again representing Ghana on the grand AFCON stage and urged them to set their sights on the ultimate prize.

During this special moment, Okraku was joined by esteemed figures in the football and sports arena, including Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo, Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Seth Panwun Boyoyo, Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Akwasi Agyemang, and Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire.

"On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, I want to thank each one of you. From the head coach, the entire technical team, the captain, and the rest of the playing body, I thank you. We have made it, and it's a big plus for us," Okraku expressed his gratitude.

"This is not the first time we've made it to the AFCON, but we needed to get Ghana there, and we are in. Ayekoo! Some few months ago, we were at the AFCON, it didn't work, and we said to ourselves we would want another opportunity to make it work. You have made that opportunity come to us, so we have an opportunity to go to the AFCON and make it work."

He urged the team to relish the moment and celebrate their qualification. Still, he emphasized the importance of looking ahead to the bigger picture, focusing on achieving success at the upcoming AFCON tournament.