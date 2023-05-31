Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku excited for Black Stars' friendly match against USA

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, expressed his enthusiasm for the friendly match between the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, and the USA Men's national team.

The GFA announced on Tuesday night that an agreement had been reached for the teams to face off on October 17.

Speaking about the friendly, Okraku emphasized the importance of such opportunities for the Black Stars to test their strength.

He stated, "We have always been looking for these kinds of opportunities to continue our team-building exercise, so playing against the United States of America has come in handy."

He also highlighted the significance of the match in preparation for future assignments such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

According to Okraku, the game against the USA provides an excellent platform to gauge the Black Stars' abilities against one of the best teams in the world. His comments were reported on the GFA website, where he expressed confidence in the team's readiness to face the challenge.

This will be the fifth meeting since the 2006 World Cup with Ghana winning twice, the same as the US.

In the meantime, Ghana is currently gearing up for their second-to-last game in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. The match against Madagascar is scheduled to take place on June 18.