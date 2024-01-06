Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku hails the mentality of South Africa coach Hugo Broos

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has praised the mentality of South Africa coach Hugo Broos, describing him as a top guy.

This comes after the Bafana Bafana gaffer defended his 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast despite the omission of some key players.

Broos has been heavily criticised for his decisions but the Belgian trainer remains confident in his team, comparing the squad to the 2017 AFCON winning team of Cameroon. He was the coach of the Indomitable Lions and faced a similar fate before the tournament in Egypt in 2017.

"SAFA hired my services without 56 million people involved. They asked me to take the national team forward. They never told me that they also hired other 56 million coaches to coach Bafana Bafana," Broos said.

"Now people come to me and ask why did you not pick that player who plays for that club. As long I am here I pick whoever delivers for me. you can play for PSG, Bayern, etc, if you're not a fit for my system you won't be called up."

"I came across to a similar situation with the Cameroon national team, people were not happy at all with the squad I chose for Gabon AFCON 2017, but we won the Cup. Suddenly they were the first to throw sweets at me after throwing stones. In Africa, you are told what to do, in Europe you completely become a boss until you are sacked or resign."

His comments has been commended by the Ghana Football Association boss.