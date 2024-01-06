Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku hails 'top guy' South Africa coach Hugo Broos as AFCON looms

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku has hailed South Africa coach, Hugo Broos, for taking a firm stand against critics following the announcement of his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Belgium trainer returned the Rainbow Nation to the tournament after South Africa missed the Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Surprisingly, Broos left out Burnley's leading scorer Lyle Foster and other top stars from his team, leading to huge criticisms from the Bafana Bafana fans.

However, the veteran tactician backed his decision by sighting an example with his Cameroon AFCON winning team.

"SAFA hired my services without 56 million people involved. They asked me to take the national team forward. They never told me that they also hired other 56 million coaches to coach Bafana Bafana," he said.

"Now people come to me and ask why did you not pick that player who plays for that club. As long I am here I pick whoever delivers for me. you can play for PSG , Bayern etc, If you not a fit to my system you won't be called up.

"I came across to a similar situation with the Cameroon national team, people were not happy at all with the squad I chose for Gabon AFCON 2017, but we won the Cup . Suddenly they were the first to throw sweets at me after throwing stones. In Africa you are told what to do, in Europe you completely become a boss until you are sacked or resign."

His comment drew admiration from the Ghana FA boss, who described his as a 'Top Guy' in a post on social media.

Kurt Okraku disclosed during Chris Hughton's squad announcement that the coach and his technical team were solely responsible for the naming of the Ghana squad for AFCON 2023, and believes the team is good enough to succeed in Ivory.

Ghana has not won the Nations Cup since 1982 despite coming close three times in the last three decades.