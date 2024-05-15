Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku leads preparations for WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations in Accra

Ghana FA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku held a meeting with WAFU officials and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations, which kicks off today, May 15, 2024, in Accra.

The meeting focused on preparations and expectations for the tournament, with President Simeon-Okraku emphasizing the need for inclusivity, creativity, innovation, and excellence.

He advised the leadership to be patient and tolerant in dealing with participating teams and organizational challenges.

President Simeon-Okraku welcomed the teams and stakeholders, stressing the importance of serving the participating teams and listening to their concerns.

He introduced the new WAFU B Executive Director, Philippe Tchere, and called for support for the young leader.

The meeting was attended by top WAFU officials, including Match Commissioners, Media Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara, and LOC members.

The WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations features seven countries: Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, and Togo.

The tournament serves as a qualifying pathway for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations and runs from May 15-28, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Ghana opens the campaign against Cote d'Ivoire on May 15, 2024, at 4 pm local time.

Under President Simeon-Okraku's leadership, WAFU B has introduced new competitions, and he continues to transform football in the sub-region.