Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku presents MTN FA Cup trophy to University of Ghana Pro VC 

Ghana FA president, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, presented the 2023-24 MTN FA Cup trophy to the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon A. Awandare, on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

This ceremony comes just days before the highly anticipated final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano, set to take place on Sunday.

Accompanied by members of the Organising Committee, GFA officials, MTN representatives, and media personnel, President Simeon-Okraku took this opportunity to recount the tournament's history and highlight the significance of the chosen venue. He also emphasized the collaborative efforts with the country's premier university and the future prospects for football in Ghana.

In his address, the GFA President briefed the Pro Vice-Chancellor, responsible for Academic and Student Affairs, along with other university officials, about the prestigious Cup competition. He highlighted the longstanding relationship between the Football Association and the University of Ghana.

"The FA Cup is the most prestigious football competition of the GFA, involving 112 clubs from Division Two, Division One, and the Premier League," President Simeon-Okraku stated. "The finalists this year, Nsoatreman FC and Tano Bofoakwa, both hail from the Bono Ahafo Region, making this an exciting Bono Derby."

Explaining the choice of the University of Ghana as the venue for the final, he said, "The University boasts the best football facility in the country, making it a fitting location for this prestigious event. Moreover, with a large youth population within the University community, it is the ideal venue to create an amazing football atmosphere."

He further emphasized the importance of engaging the university's youth and staff with the football brand. "We believe the University should be a primary support front for this enterprise, bringing the youth closer to football."

President Simeon-Okraku promised an exciting contest between the two deserving finalists and assured a festive atmosphere in the lead-up to the final on Sunday, June 23, 2024. "The stadium will be packed with entertainment, giveaways from MTN, and various engaging activities. The arrival of the trophy will captivate the fans."

Additionally, he expressed the GFA's intention to make the University of Ghana Stadium the permanent home for the MTN FA Cup grand finale. "The University of Ghana will always be a strategic partner in our efforts to develop football."

Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano are set for a thrilling showdown for the coveted trophy, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 GMT (6 PM). The GFA is working closely with the Students Representative Council (SRC) to boost enthusiasm and support, while sponsors MTN will conduct various activations on campus as part of the buildup.

This historic event promises to be a memorable day for football fans and the University of Ghana community alike.