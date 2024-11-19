Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku urges cool heads after Black Stars’ AFCON 2025 qualification failure

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku is urging cool heads following the Black Stars inability to secure qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana, who are four-time champions of the AFCON struggled in the qualifying series, losing three games and drawing three. Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom of Group F with just three points.

The Black Stars will now miss out on the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

“From the highest heights of world football on the 29th of March 2022 to the lowest ebb of AFCON qualifying matches. My heart bleeds”

“Definitely this is not what we want or what we bargained for. At this point, only cool heads can win and we as leaders of our sport, will stay together, be honest with ourselves and fix this problem”

“The road to full recovery after normalization is definitely bumpy and rough, but our collective efforts and patience will win and Ghana our beloved country will win”

“As a Black Stars fan and as the leader, I share in your pain and in our pain. We will rise from this temporary setback.it shall be well”

Having failed to secure qualification to the AFCON, the Black Stars will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

The four-time AFCON champions will return for the continuation of the World Cup qualifiers in March 2026.