Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku welcomes WAFU B Women's champions Ampem Darkoa back home

The Ghana FA President, Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Head of Women’s Football Development, Ama Brobey Williams, Women's Executive Council aspirant and owner of Berry Ladies FC, Gifty Oware-Mensah gave Ampem Darkoa Ladies a rousing welcome following their triumph of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Championship.

The powerful delegation and many more were present at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, September 2, to welcome the triumphant ladies from Nigeria.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies defeated hosts, Delta Queens FC 1:0 in the final to win the ultimate on Thursday.

President Okraku expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the team for the success and hard work in Nigeria while advising them on staying focused for the main task ahead.

“You have brought absolutely joy to Ghanaians, including my families. Congratulations to the playing body and technical staff on chalking this feat . I was never in doubt about the qualities in this team and also about you going to Nigeria to win the trophy before you left” he said.

''What happened in Nigeria is just a first step as the bigger target is the main championship slated for November in Ivory Coast. This is the competition for all the zonal champions, but looking at the quality of this team, nobody can doubt your abilities. Any kind of support the GFA needs to offer will be provided for you to prepare very well for the task ahead.''.

''I will task your leader and Gifty Oware Mensah to help the team prepare for Ivory Coast with the aim of bringing the cup home. Do remember that Ghana appreciates your win''.

''We need to go to Ivory Coast and prove we are indeed champions of Africa, and I have no doubt we will be able to do this. On behalf of the Ghana football Association and the entire country, we say thank you!''

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are WAFU B Women’s champions and will represent Ghana and the Zone in the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League slated for November in Ivory Coast.