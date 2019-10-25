Ghana FA President should unite all members after elections- Sannie Daara

Ex-Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Alhaji Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urged the new Ghana FA president after election should focus on fostering unity among all members of the Association.

Sannie Daara in an interview on Happy FM said “What is needed is that we need people who can unite all of us after the elections.

“The person who will be voted for should unite all of us. What we don’t want to hear is that, any of the aspirants will be sidelined after the elections.

“All the in fighting and everything should be put aside after the election and we unite”.

He further said the newly president should consider some of the ideas and visions of the candidates as well consider them for positions in his administration.

“All the aspirants should be consulted and even to the extent given positions on committees, so they will not be undermined”.