Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku urges Black Stars to deliver in World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana FA President Simeon-Okraku has charged the Black Stars to give their all in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addressing the players at their first training session at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon, on Friday, May 31, 2024, President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the importance of the two matches, urging the team to stay focused and deliver for Ghana.

The President welcomed the players and technical team, acknowledging their dedication to the national cause.

He highlighted the significance of the double-header, stressing that the nation trusts the players to get back on track after a mixed start to the qualifiers.

With 24 players training for the first time, coach Otto Addo and his staff are tasked with preparing the team for the must-win games.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed confidence in the team's ability to secure positive results, saying, "I believe we will go to Mali with all the confidence and quality that we have and put up a good performance that will give us the desired result."

He added, "After that, we come back to our beloved Kumasi and, God willing, finish off the CAR game."

The president's rallying cry has set the tone for the team's preparations, with the players poised to give their all in the crucial matches ahead.