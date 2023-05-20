Ghana FA President urges support for Black Meteors' Olympic qualification bid

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has called upon Ghanaians to rally behind Black Meteors in their quest to secure a spot at the Olympic Games ahead of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco next month.

Ghana came close to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after the U23 team's remarkable performance at the AFCON in Egypt in 2019. Unfortunately, their dreams were dashed after losing to South Africa on penalties in the third-place playoff.

Under the guidance of manager Ibrahim Tanko, who led the team to their last AFCON in 2019, Okraku expressed his confidence that, with support from the Ghanaian public, the U23 team, known as the Meteors, will once again secure a spot at the Olympic Games.

"Since qualifying for the tournament, the technical team has been working diligently to ensure our players are mentally prepared," said Okraku.

"We have a highly competitive team, and I firmly believe that with the unwavering support of the FA, the government, and the Ministry of Sports, Ghana will be represented by fearless warriors who will give their all to secure our qualification. With the prayers of our 30 million fellow Ghanaians, I am confident we will achieve our goal," he expressed in an interview with Juliet Bawuah on SuperSport.