Ghana FA president urges unwavering support for Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2023

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku is calling on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast

Following criticism of the team's lackluster performances, including a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Okraku is optimistic about a better showing in the upcoming AFCON.

Despite the challenges, he emphasises the importance of unwavering support from fans, stating,

"Even if the boys are not playing scintillating football, we have to throw weight behind them because that is our national team."

The GFA boss sees an opportunity in the tournament being hosted in neighbouring Ivory Coast, suggesting that the proximity could result in a significant turnout of Ghanaian supporters.

With the Black Stars aiming to secure their fifth AFCON trophy, Okraku urges the nation to stand firmly behind the team.

Having last clinched the AFCON title 41 years ago, Ghana face a challenging path in Group B, alongside football powerhouses Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. The tournament is scheduled to commence on Saturday, January 13, and will run through to February 11, 2024.