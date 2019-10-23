Ghana FA presidential aspirant Amponsah sues journalist Nabila for $200,000 citing defamation

The the run up to Friday's Ghana FA election is proving to be hectic as presidential aspirant, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has filed a character defamation claim against journalist Muftaw Nabila Abdulai claiming he has damaged his chances of winning and put his life in danger.

Amponsah claims the journalist who works with with Kwese TV and also forhis personal blog, petitioned FIFA falsely accusing him of gross violation of FIFA Statutes, Code of Ethics and Regulations on workings and intermediaries.

He also accused Nabila of linking him to Anas Amereyaw Anas on the Number 12 documentary which draws the ire of voters as who are unlikely to favour an candidate linked with the investigative journalist.

Nana Yaw Amponsah is seeking $200,000 (One Million Cedis) in damages and his legal team from Appiah-Kube Associates has served Muftawu with the writs of summons to respond within the next eight days.

In the publication by Muftawu Nabila, it indicated that Nana Yaw Amponsah whose license had expired as an intermediary went on to sign a player called Abdul Latif Abubakar, which was a breach against FIFA’s rules.

The publication also indicated that Nana Yaw Amponsah held the position of a FIFA intermediary and club official which was also against the rules.

Nana Yaw Amponsah is said to be suing Muftawu for an email sent to FIFA concerning aligning himself with investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas on the Number 12 documentary.

In his response Muftawu Nabila said publication and the email address sent to FIFA.

“The two times I published stories on Nana Yaw Amponsah, I spoke to him for the first one, but the second one, he refused to reply to messages, calls and text messages. If I knew anything about a relationship between Nana Yaw and Anas and I wanted to make it public, I would have asked him and not send an email to FIFA.”

The Phar Rangers President and his lawyers want Muftawu Nabila to retract and render an apology as well as pay the $200,000 for defamation of character.