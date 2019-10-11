Ghana FA presidential aspirant Kurt Okraku presents 'Game changer' manifesto to Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant, Kurt Okraku has presented his manifesto to the Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah on Thursday at his office ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Dreams FC president is currently on a nationwide tour explaining and giving much details of his manifesto which he believes will be a game changer which will transform Ghana football.

Kurt paid a courtesy call on the Sector Minister on Thursday at his office and presented him with his vision and plans which are all documented in the manifesto.

Isaac Asiamah after receiving the manifesto thanked Kurt’s team as well as wished them well ahead of the election which comes off on 25 October, 2019.

Kurt Okraku is the first candidate to present his manifesto to the sector Minister.

Kurt after the balloting on Friday will be on the summit of the ballot paper on election day as candidates will get to vote for him should his manifesto and ideas be accepted by the electorates.