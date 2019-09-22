Ghana FA presidential aspirant Kurt Okraku to launch 'Game Changing' blueprint on Tuesday

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant Kurt Okraku will launch his manifesto on Tuesday, 24 September, 2019 and has invited his political opponents to attend.

The event will take place at the auditorium of the Ghana Exim Bank in Accra at 10:00 am.

Okraku, who is Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, would love to have the likes of George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei ‘Palmer’, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah- who have all filed to contest- present at the occasion

A statement read: ''As a relevant stakeholder of our industry, we would be honoured with your presence to witness at first half hand the launch of the 'Game Changing' blueprint of our candidate for Ghana Football themed: 'Igniting Passion, Creating Wealth For All'.