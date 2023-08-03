Ghana FA presidential election fixed for September 27

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association has fixed September 27, 2023 as the date for the GFA election.

The event will see delegates of the federation elect new Executive Council members, a president and Regional Football Association chairmen.

A copy of the roadmap to the 2023 election has been sent to FIFA as activities leading to September 27 follows the laid down standards of FIFA.

The 2023 GFA Elections shall be conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019.

GFA president Kurt Okraku will be seeking re-election, but he will be facing competition from former Vice President of the Association, George Afriyie.

Other candidates are yet to confirm their decisions for the top job, with Berekum Chelsea's Nana Jantuah likely to contest.

The venue for the election will be communicate before the roadmap, according to the Ghana Football Association.