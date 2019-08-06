Ghana FA presidential election set for September 27

The Ghana Football Association will hold its Elective Congress on September 27, 2019, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Normalisation Committee will supervise the election of new leaders for the association next month.

An election of a new president and its executive committee members will draw the curtain on the activities of the Normalisation Committee, who have been in the helm of affairs for 12 months amid several controversies.

Congress- which is the highest decision body will either adopt or reject amendments made to the statutes when the FA convene an Extra-Ordinary Congress on September 15 or 16.

If the new amendments and electoral code are approved, it will pave way for the election of a new leader for the Ghana Football Association.

Popular candidates Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, George Afriyie as well as dynamic entrant Nana Yaw Amponsah will have to pass integrity test to be conducted by FIFA to be eligible to stand.

Ghana League Clubs Association chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe are all lacing their boots to contest for the top job.

A crafty designed attempts to prevent members of the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration from contesting the Ghana FA elections was thrown out by FIFA, with the world governing body insisting any new regulations must be approved by the organisation's Congress.

The Normalisation Committee were supposed to have been independent by putting together reform proposals to put Ghana football back on its feet but the work of the body has been characterized by seeking to demonize and isolate associates or those who worked under the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

Since taking charge of the federation, the Kofi Amoah-led body has acted as if it is engaged in a fight with the Nyantakyi-led administration which has led to several attempts to ostracize members of the former GFA.

A secret body was said to be in the offing designed to ban popular candidates Okraku, Palmer and Afriyie from contesting which has drawn the anger of members of Congress.

Now FIFA says all decisions must be approved by the Congress which is the highest decision making body of the GFA and dominated by people close to the trio and key members of the football fraternity.