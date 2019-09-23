Ghana FA presidential hopeful Amanda Clinton slams 'fake' Nyaho over contested Hearts endorsement

Amanda Clinton has launched a blistering attack on Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe claiming that the Hearts of Oak senior board member's press statement that the club did not endorse her to contest the Ghana FA Presidential election is 'fake news'.

Clinton, who is the only female aspirant in the GFA presidential race, says the public must disregard the statement of the board member as fake because her forms were rightly endorsed by the Accra-based giants' CEO.

The lawyer's hopes of becoming the President of the Ghana Football Association looked to be on the brink of collapse after Tamakloe, who is a board member and close ally of the owner of the club, rejected her claims that they endorsed her.

She submitted her forms as she bids to become Ghana's first female football president with Hearts' endorsement and insists Nyaho must be completely ignored.

"Was it a statement from Hearts of Oak or the CEO of the club. I don't know where that statement is coming from, let's disregard it." Ms. Amanda Clinton told OTEC FM

"Has the release or statement been verified and signed by either Hearts of Oak administrator or their CEO. Since the statement was unsigned, I will treat it as fake.

"I'm a Lawyer. I can't lie to the public because of my integrity. It's just that my competitors want to distract me but it won't work"

Amanda was not perturbed about assertions by some people who render her unqualified for the position but stated that she had fulfilled all requirements to contest for the presidency.

She also revealed the stern task involved in revamping and rebranding Ghana football as the association needed someone who would do an exceptional job to restore the good image of the football association.

Madam Amanda would battle it out with strong football personalities including George Afriyie, Kurt E.S Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Fred Pappoe, Osei Kweku Palmer and George Ankamah for the vacant position.