Ghana FA presidential hopeful Nana Yaw Amposah brokers deal with Fitcom to kit 62 local clubs

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful Nana Yaw Amposah has brokered a deal with Turkish manufacturing firm Fitcom expected to kit 62 local clubs.

According to reports, the company will sign four-year deals with the local clubs.

Techiman Eleven Wonders, Bechem United, Karela FC, New Edubiase, B.A. United, Nea Salamina, Achiken FC, King Faisal, Nkoranza Warriors, Sporting Mirren and Nania FC have reportedly accepted the offer.

Also, 16 women’s league clubs will receive sets of jerseys, training kits, polo shirts and other equipment for free.

General Manager of Fitcom Demirkaya Tunahan and Africa agent Ertemcoz Serdar arrived last Monday for the signing ceremony on Thursday.

''A deal has been agreed for Fitcom to sponsor 62 Ghanaian clubs, including some Premier League, Division One sides and all teams in the women’s league,'' Amponsah is quoted by Graphic.

'' Over 25 clubs have received samples already and confirmed interest, while 35 others have shown interest.

''Fitcom is noted for supplying sports brands such as Jako, Hummel and Kappa for a number of teams in the German, Italian and Turkish topflight but has no real foothold in Africa, hence the initiative.''