Ghana FA presidential hopefuls allegedly being 'BLACKMAILED' with 'hidden' Anas exposé

Ghana FA presidential hopefuls are under siege in alleged blackmail attempts over 'hidden' Anas exposé content which threatens their ambitions, GHANAsoccernet.com's sleuth-hounding indicates.

It's emerging that some of the probable candidates were caught in the cross-fire but were taken out of the public screening of the investigative piece by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, with former Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi marked as the principal target of the sting operation.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that some of the persons who are nurturing ambitions to replace former FA boss are being 'blackmailed' to chicken out of the race by those who are in possession of the raw footage.

The country's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com has been told that persons whose identities were hidden, could be in for a rude awakening if they press on with their ambitions.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service are in possession of the raw materials which captures several other top officials not made public.

Indeed, sources says some presidential hopefuls have been told to shelve plans of contesting for the top job to keep their credibility and integrity in public intact.

It's unclear which of the presidential hopefuls were caught on camera but the current scenario has put many of them on the edge, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

It's appears it's a bomb waiting to explode amid a blackmail attempts which has put their ambition of contesting for the job in serious jeopardy.

While some of the potential aspirants appears to be showing open bravado on their intentions, deep-throat sources say they are battling with the blackmail threats in their closets.

Several former Ghana FA Executive members including Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie and have confirmed their interest in the top job.

Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku is believed to be hugely interested in the race and will file to contest.

Phar Rangers president Nana Yaw Amponsah- largely considered as the outsider, will also take a shot at the presidency.

Almost one hundred football officials across Ghana and West Africa were caught on camera accepting cash in a sting operation.

Nyantakyi, a former CAF 1st vice president and FIFA Council member, and other football officials from around the continent were secretly filmed by undercover reporters receiving cash gifts as part of a documentary by controversial Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.