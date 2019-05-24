Ghana FA presidential hopefuls Osei Palmer and Kurt Okraku support Otumfuo Cup match

Two Ghana Football Association presidential hopefuls Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and Kurt E.S. Okraku have offered to support the MTN Otumfuo Cup match on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, with GH¢15,000.

Mr Kwaku Palmer owner and bankroller of Division One League side Tema Youth, as part of his contribution to the match, offered to buy match tickets worth GH¢10,000 for football fans to watch the historic match between Asante Kotoko and Asec Mimosas of Cote D’ Ivoire.

The commemorative match is in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration, since he ascended the throne.

Mr Okraku, owner and bankroller of Dreams FC, a premier division side, would also buy match tickets worth GH¢5,000 for football fans.

A statement from the organisers of the match said, the tickets would be distributed at the various stations in Kumasi through phone-ins segment during sports programmes.

It added that various supporter’s bodies in the region would also be given some of the match tickets through their leadership.

The statement expressed appreciation to the two individuals for their contribution towards the successful organization of the match.